President Biden vetoed a bipartisan resolution Wednesday that would have reversed his administration’s decision to waive “Buy America” requirements for taxpayer-funded electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The resolution, which was authored by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and introduced in July, would have specifically overturned the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Waiver of Buy America Requirements for Electric Vehicle Chargers. Rubio, the vice chairman of

