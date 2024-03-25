President Biden is vowing to forge ahead with his plan to forgive billions of dollars in student loans, just months ahead of his expected 2024 presidential election rematch with Donald Trump.

Despite the U.S. Supreme Court previously serving as a roadblock for such handouts to loan borrowers, the president is again vowing to forgive the borrowed sums.

“From day one, I promised to fix broken student loan programs and make sure higher education is a ticket to the middle clas

[Read Full story at source]