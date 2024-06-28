President Biden ignored the chorus of Democratic officials and pundits who say he should step aside as the party’s nominee after his widely panned debate performance and vowed to win North Carolina and the White House at a rally on Friday.
Democrats and liberal media figures are in reported “panic” after Biden stumbled over his words, gaped at TV cameras and sounded sick and tired during Thursday’s presidential debate on CNN. But the president shrugged off his
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Fox News Digital focus group reacts to Trump on accepting election results - June 28, 2024
- Trump supporters speak out about first presidential debate, say Biden ‘can’t continue as president’ - June 28, 2024
- DNC insider claims Biden meeting with Obama, Democratic strategist following debate disaster - June 28, 2024