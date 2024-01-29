As the White House negotiates a deal on border security legislation with the Democrat-held Senate, it’s having a standoff with the House of Representatives over who has the ability to solve the migrant crisis in the first place.
Signaling he’s ready to reject the bipartisan compromise, which is still being worked on, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has told President Biden on several occasions that the president has the unilateral authority to enforce existing border and immigration poli
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden vs. Johnson border standoff: Experts split on who has the authority to solve crisis - January 29, 2024
- Texas Gov. Abbott sends stark message to sanctuary cities as migrant crisis continues - January 29, 2024
- White House defends UNRWA amid terrorist allegations: ‘Don’t impugn the whole agency’ - January 29, 2024