As the White House negotiates a deal on border security legislation with the Democrat-held Senate, it’s having a standoff with the House of Representatives over who has the ability to solve the migrant crisis in the first place.

Signaling he’s ready to reject the bipartisan compromise, which is still being worked on, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has told President Biden on several occasions that the president has the unilateral authority to enforce existing border and immigration poli

[Read Full story at source]