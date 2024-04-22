President Biden commemorated Earth Day by telling a crowd in Triangle, Virginia that anyone who denies the impacts of climate change is “condemning the American people to a very dangerous future.”
The president’s comments were made while speaking at Prince William Forest Park, where he announced two programs he expects to benefit the environment and the American people.
The first program Biden introduced is to help low- to middle-income families dealing with the infl
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden warns climate change deniers are ‘condemning’ Americans to ‘dangerous future’ during Earth Day event - April 22, 2024
- Hochul silent as pressure grows for National Guard to break up Columbia’s anti-Israel throng - April 22, 2024
- House Democrats, Republicans condemn anti-Israel Columbia University protests: an ‘attack on democracy’ - April 22, 2024