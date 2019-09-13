Leading Democratic White House contenders Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren clashed on their healthcare plans during the opening minutes of a debate on Thursday, with Biden quickly criticizing Warren’s call for a Medicare for All approach.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Protesters greet Trump in Baltimore after critical tweets - September 12, 2019
- Asian shares advance on U.S.-China trade hopes, ECB stimulus - September 12, 2019
- Biden, Warren clash on healthcare in early minutes of Democratic 2020 debate - September 12, 2019