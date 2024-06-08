President Biden has won the Democratic presidential caucuses in Guam, according to the Associated Press, based on party results from the U.S. territory in the western Pacific Ocean.
After five months and more than 100 primaries and caucuses, Saturday’s Democratic caucuses in Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands bring to a close the 2024 presidential nominating season.
“The Party is excited to be sending a delegation to the DNC Convention in full support of President Bide
