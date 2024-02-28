President Biden secured another Democratic Primary victory in Michigan despite late pushback from Arab-American voters upset over the president’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza.
Biden won Michigan easily Tuesday, according to a projection from the Associated Press, claiming his fourth primary victory as he inches closer to securing the Democratic nomination. There were 117 pledged delegates up for grabs in the battleground state.
The landslide victory comes despite
