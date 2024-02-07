President Biden hit the jackpot in Nevada, with a third straight ballot box victory in the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination race.

The Associated Press on Tuesday projected that the president would win Nevada’s Democratic primary, with the news service making its call a little over 90 minutes after the polls closed in the Battle Born State at 7 p.m. local time.

The projection came as no surprise, as Biden was expected to trounce long-shot Democratic primary challenge

[Read Full story at source]