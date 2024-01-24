President Biden will win the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night, the Fox News Decision Desk projects.

Biden will claim victory solely from write-in-ballots, after failing to file in the state last year.

No delegates will be allocated Tuesday night, as the primary is unsanctioned, but the Democratic National Committee is expected to review the matter down the line.

Biden will defeat Democratic rivals including Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, who is likely to finish in do

