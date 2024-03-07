President Biden will not announce any executive orders on immigration or border security ahead of or during his State of the Union address Thursday, a White House official told Fox News.
A White House official said that the administration’s “preference” remained that Congress legislates this issue.
Regarding a CNN report claiming Biden told Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, during a recent White House event that he would announce action on the border
