EXCLUSIVE: A number of pro-life organizations in one major swing state got a big boost on Mother’s Day as one Republican businesswoman aims to flip the script on Democrats’ abortion narrative this election year.
Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, a staunch proponent of policies protecting the unborn, donated nearly $150,000 to more than two dozen groups across the swing state and nationally, including adoption agencies, foster care agencies, pregna
