President Biden may not appear on the ballot in Ohio come Election Day, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose warned Tuesday.
The Ohio Democratic Party has received weeks of warnings from both LaRose’s office and the state legislature saying that Biden is on track to miss the state’s deadline for filing as a candidate. LaRose, a Republican, says the Democratic Party has yet to offer a solution that fits with existing law.
Biden’s problems arise from Ohio’s
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Obama State Dept blocked FBI from arresting supporters of Iran nuclear program in US: Emails - May 22, 2024
- Federal judge temporarily blocks part of DeSantis immigration law - May 22, 2024
- New York Senate Democrat won’t face charges after allegedly shoving lobbyist before committee meeting - May 22, 2024