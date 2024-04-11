President Biden falsely claimed earlier this week that he was the “first” person in his family to “go to college,” continuing a decades-long habit of making false or embellished claims about his life.

Biden has been scrutinized several times over the years for fabricating tales, including claiming to have been arrested in apartheid-era South Africa, being in a helicopter that was “forced down” by Al-Qaeda insurgents in Afghanistan, and even trivial e

[Read Full story at source]