While crime and housing are often at the forefront of illegal immigration discussions, a top GOP lawmaker said this week that the toll it takes on public schools and students is wrongly being overlooked.
In a lengthy interview with Fox News Digital, Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., chairman of the House Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Education Subcommittee, said the migrant influx from the porous southern border is “wreaking havoc” on U.S. schools.
“Right no
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden commemorates D-Day at Normandy, calling on allies to repel ‘tyrant’ Putin in Ukraine - June 6, 2024
- Biden’s border crisis is ‘wreaking havoc’ on K-12 schools, says top GOP lawmaker - June 6, 2024
- Fast-growing gun group enhances insurance coverage to protect members amid blue state 2A crack downs - June 6, 2024