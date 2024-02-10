President Biden faced a grueling week with a damaging special counsel report questioning his mental sharpness as he simultaneously made several blunders that added to the problem.
Biden has faced questions from critics over his cognitive abilities for some time, but recent days have amplified those concerns perhaps more than any other week in his presidency.
Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, released Thursday, recomm
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- GOP senator demands answers from Biden admin on ‘confusing’ regulation that could crush farming families - February 10, 2024
- Progressive California mayors back effort to amend crime laws amid ‘rampant’ drugs and theft - February 10, 2024
- What is ranked choice voting, the contentious election method expanding across the nation? - February 10, 2024