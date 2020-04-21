Biden’s campaign steps up fundraising, gathers $46.7 million in March

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden raised $46.7 million in March for his presidential campaign, his largest one-month haul yet despite a national health crisis that has disrupted fundraising and hit the finances of donors.
