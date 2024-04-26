Electric vehicle charging ports are a key part of President Joe Biden’s effort to encourage drivers to move away from gasoline-powered cars and trucks that contribute to global warming, but only four states have them.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Ex-New Mexico lawmaker facing more federal charges, accused of diverting money meant for schools - April 25, 2024
- Biden’s climate agenda: Only 4 states have federal EV charging stations - April 25, 2024
- A fight to protect the dignity of Michelangelo’s David raises questions about freedom of expression - April 25, 2024