FIRST ON FOX: The Biden administration has agreed to wind down a controversial intelligence “experts” group, as it faced a lawsuit from a conservative legal nonprofit arguing that it was in violation of federal law.
The Homeland Intelligence Experts Group was announced by DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in September. The group was a collection of figures from the private sector to provide perspectives on the government’s intelligence and national security
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden’s controversial DHS ‘experts’ panel shuttered after being slapped with lawsuit - May 3, 2024
- Zoom call reveals ‘Squad’ Democrat’s message to anti-Jewish agitators at university encampment - May 3, 2024
- Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar indicted by DOJ on conspiracy and bribery charges - May 3, 2024