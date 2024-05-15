The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is reminding some visa holders that there are options for staying in the country after getting laid off or fired.

“When H-1B or other noncitizen workers are laid off, they may not be aware of their options and may wrongly assume that they have no choice but to leave the country within 60 days,” USCIS said on X Tuesday, along with a link to the guidance.

The guidelines, which were updated last month, offer several

[Read Full story at source]