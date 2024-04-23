As anti-Israel protests on Columbia University’s campus devolved into anti-Jewish hate, President Biden’s Department of Education spoke out Tuesday after days of silence.
Since last week, protesters on the New York City campus have spent days protesting Israel’s war with Hamas terrorists, forcing authorities to arrest more than 100 of the agitators. Incidents included a young woman holding a sign with an arrow pointing to Jewish students that read “Al-Qasam’s Next Targets,”
