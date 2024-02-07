President Biden’s latest mix-up, this one involving a dead French president, is just one in a string of similar occurrences in recent years.
On Sunday, Biden told a Las Vegas crowd he met with François Mitterrand, a French president who has been deceased for 28 years. Biden made the blunder while retelling the story of a gathering with French President Emmanuel Macron at a G7 meeting shortly before he entered the Oval Office.
“I sat down, and I said, ‘America&#
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Sen. Hawley claps back as ‘pro-terrorist’ activist shouts ‘Hamas will never be eliminated’ - February 7, 2024
- Biden’s French president gaffe just the latest instance of his confusion about long-dead people - February 7, 2024
- Senate tanks immigration, foreign aid spending package after GOP backlash against border provisions - February 7, 2024