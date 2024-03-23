The executive arm of the U.S. intelligence community, which includes the CIA and several top military spy agencies, recently circulated a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) newsletter that features a secret agent who reveals he is a cross-dresser.
According to a Fox News Digital review of the document, the internal newsletter, The Dive, highlighted several left-wing initiatives and was circulated throughout the U.S. spy apparatus by the Intelligence Community Diversity, Equity, Inc
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden’s intel community circulates DEI newsletter highlighting cross-dressing, inclusive language - March 23, 2024
- Latest Republican primary results signal who has grip over GOP: ‘This is Trump’s party’ - March 23, 2024
- Biden, Texas feud over anti-illegal immigration law as migrants rush border: What to know - March 23, 2024