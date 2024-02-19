The State Department’s inspector general has opened an inquiry into the suspension of President Biden’s special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, according to a report.

The inspector general’s office informed members of Congress on Jan. 23 about the internal investigation, Semafor reported Saturday, citing correspondence viewed by the outlet.

“The scope of the special review of the suspension of Robert Malley’s clearance will include the procedures the Depa

[Read Full story at source]