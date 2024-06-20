Top immigration experts are hammering the Biden administration over its plan to establish so-called “parole-in-place” qualifications for illegal immigrant spouses of U.S. citizens.
The idea of parole-in-place stemmed from a memo crafted by President Bill Clinton in 1998 and has been used since 2016 to categorize non-citizen immediate family members of U.S. service members.
A forthcoming executive order expanding the construct is expected to shield as many as half a m
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden’s latest border order may embolden migrants to flout immigration laws, commit marriage fraud - June 20, 2024
- White House ‘cheap fakes’ response to Biden videos part of push for social media censorship: expert - June 20, 2024
- ‘Life and death’: House GOP faces mounting pressure to target DEI in medical schools - June 20, 2024