President Biden’s lead over former President Trump in New York has dropped to single digits, according to a Wednesday poll from Sienna College.

Biden maintains a lead over Trump with 47% of the vote, compared to the former president’s 38%. This is a slight narrowing of the gap since last month, when Biden led Trump 47%-37%.

New York voters remain deeply polarized over the two candidates, however, with 32% of voters saying a Biden victory will “irreparably harm

