The highly touted bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, one of the top legislative victories of President Biden’s tenure, is quietly tied to a number of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives that critics argue contravene the law’s objectives.

The legislation, which Biden signed in August 2022, is designed to shore up U.S. semiconductor supply chains, earmarking $52.7 billion to establish the CHIPS for America Fund, which supports private-sector investment in domesti

[Read Full story at source]