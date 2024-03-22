The highly touted bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, one of the top legislative victories of President Biden’s tenure, is quietly tied to a number of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives that critics argue contravene the law’s objectives.
The legislation, which Biden signed in August 2022, is designed to shore up U.S. semiconductor supply chains, earmarking $52.7 billion to establish the CHIPS for America Fund, which supports private-sector investment in domesti
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Longtime PA Dem silent on support for freshman ‘Squad’ member after his name is quietly removed from site - March 22, 2024
- Senate GOP poised to delay $1.2T funding package amid ‘utterly absurd’ process - March 22, 2024
- Biden’s major semiconductor push is quietly riddled with DEI initiatives - March 22, 2024