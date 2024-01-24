President Biden’s newly anointed campaign chair previously had a few choice words about Republicans, calling them a “bunch of fu–ers” while praising Biden’s calls for unity.
Biden’s team announced on Tuesday that Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s deputy chief of staff, would pivot from her White House role to his re-election campaign to help steer its operations. The team also said Mike Donilon, a senior White House adviser, would shift t
