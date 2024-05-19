President Biden’s assertion of executive privilege to prevent recordings of his interviews with special counsel Robert Hur from being released shares some similarities with former President Trump’s attempts to use privilege while in the White House, according to one legal expert.
Though transcripts of Biden’s interview with Hur have already been released to a committee, the White House asserted executive privilege to block the audio recordings from becoming public whi
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden’s ‘privilege’ claims sound like arguments Trump officials made before getting thrown in jail: attorney - May 19, 2024
- Republicans blast Biden administration’s snub of request for info on terror watchlist nationals - May 19, 2024
- Iranian president experiences ‘hard landing’ in helicopter: Iranian media - May 19, 2024