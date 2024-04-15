President Biden and first lady Jill Biden reported a federal adjusted gross income of $619,976, according to their 2023 federal income tax returns, which were released by the White House on Monday.
The president and first lady filed their income tax return jointly and paid $146,629 in federal income tax, according to the records reviewed by Fox News Digital.
Their 2023 effective federal income tax rate was 23.7%.
