The Biden administration’s actions finalizing revised Title IX regulations represent a victory for powerful teachers unions, which have fueled Democrats’ 2024 election campaigns.
On Friday morning, the Department of Education finalized sweeping new Title IX rules that it said will “strengthen vital protections” from sex-based harassment and prevent discrimination based on gender identity. The regulations dismantle Trump-era actions that bolstered protections, bu
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden’s Title IX rules are a victory for powerful teachers unions fueling Dem campaigns - April 20, 2024
- ‘We do not have a comment’: White House refuses to address Middle East unrest, defers to State Dept. - April 20, 2024
- Senate passes FISA surveillance tool renewal minutes after midnight deadline - April 20, 2024