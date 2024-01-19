The primary outside group throwing its weight behind President Biden raked in over $200 million as he heads into the 2024 elections facing a difficult re-election battle.
Future Forward, which the Biden team chose as the central outside organization to raise money to boost his prospects after its work in the 2020 elections, raised $208 million between its nonprofit and super PAC arms in 2023.
The massive sums, which the group first shared with Politico, indicate Biden will benef
