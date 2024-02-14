The stock market skidded Tuesday toward its worst loss in nearly a year after a disappointing report on inflation, days after President Biden appeared optimistic about the economy.
On Saturday, Biden tweeted the “good news” to start the weekend, saying: “The stock market going strong is a sign of confidence in America’s economy.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 524 points, or 1.4%, from its record set a day earlier. The Nasdaq composite, which h
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Secretary Austin released from hospital after treatment for bladder issue - February 14, 2024
- Biden’s tweet touting economic gains haunts him as Wall Street sees sharp declines Tuesday - February 14, 2024
- Artist threatens to destroy Picasso, Rembrandt, Warhol masterpieces with acid if Julian Assange dies in prison - February 14, 2024