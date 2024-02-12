President Biden will not take a cognitive test as part of his upcoming physical exam, the White House confirmed Monday.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, does not believe a cognitive test is necessary. She said O’Connor believes Biden proves his cognitive ability “every day [in] how he operates and how he thinks.”
Reporters pressed Jean-Pierre on the issue due to last week’s repor
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden chides Republicans, fails to mention border in remarks on spending bill - February 13, 2024
- Secretary Austin to be released from hospital after treatment for bladder issue - February 13, 2024
- Biden’s tweet touting economic gains haunt him as Wall Street sees sharp declines Tuesday - February 13, 2024