Bidtellect Releases Cookieless Context Demographic Targeting Feature, Industry First

The first of its kind, the new DSP feature allows advertisers to target age and gender demographics without cookies for the privacy-first future.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bidtellect, a leading demand-side platform and advertising technology company, today announced the release of its exclusive proprietary context demographics targeting feature. This cookieless context differentiator is the first of its kind in the industry and unique to Bidtellect. 

The cookieless targeting solution allows advertisers to skew campaigns towards a given age or gender demographic without relying on cookies or costly audience data. Instead, age and demographic selections are made based on domain-reported site analytics and give advertisers control over scale and accuracy. 

The DSP features a “slider” that allows advertisers to skew towards age and gender targeting based on domain analytics across Bidtellect’s premium supply placements. Using this “slider” or flexible selection model gives advertisers a range of preferences from more narrow gender and age selections to less restrictive preferences, with insight into domain availability. Advertisers can choose domains that skew either heavily male or female, and choose from six age ranges to target solely or in combination with one another. For example, an advertiser might wish to target 65% women-visited sites, which would target domains that have at least a 65% female population of visitors, based on domain analytics.  

Bidtellect VP of Product Arthur Hainline: “Bidtellect’s Context Demographics has three distinct advantages over traditional third-party data demographics targeting. First, it is cookieless and so its scale will not diminish as the addressable web shrinks. Second, it is cheaper than the vast majority of third-party demographics data. Third, instead of sifting through studies for various demographic providers, buyers can manage and balance their accuracy and scale directly. The accuracy of Bidtellect’s new targeting option is self-evident.”

As the cookieless future looms closer, advertisers are increasingly turning to platforms that can handle their targeting preferences and cost needs without sacrificing privacy. Relying solely on audience data can be costly and restrictive; Bidtellect’s context demographic feature is cost-effective and offers flexible pricing and increased control to advertisers, allowing them to balance scale and accuracy according to their unique campaign goals and budget.  

Bidtellect will continue to develop context-driven and performance solutions for their advertising clients and the industry future: powering smarter advertising. 

About Bidtellect

Bidtellect is a performance-driven DSP specializing in context-first optimization, cookieless solutions, and native programmatic. We pride ourselves in premium supply quality and optimizing down to the placement level, while offering deep campaign insights across a wide range of KPIs for our brand, agency, and trading desk partners. Bidtellect consistently outperforms competitors in nearly every head-to-head performance test thanks to industry-leading brand safety technology, premium supply quality, superior context capabilities, and proprietary bid factoring and optimization technology: delivering ads that work.

Contact Information: 

Charlotte Otremba
Director of Communications & Marketing, Bidtellect
charlotte@bidtellect.com

