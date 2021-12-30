Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Bielcor Announces Free 2-Day Shipping, New N95 Masks for Sale Ahead of New Year’s Eve

Bielcor Announces Free 2-Day Shipping, New N95 Masks for Sale Ahead of New Year’s Eve

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

B201 N95 Mask

B201 N95 Mask

B201 N95 Mask

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CDC-approved supplier Bielcor offers free two-day shipping on all n95 masks for sale and launches a new product as Americans yearn to travel and celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Thousands of airline flights have already been canceled, along with NYE celebration restrictions and warnings. In response, Bielcor has announced it will now provide fast, free shipping on orders under five pounds, in tandem with releasing newly CDC-approved N95 masks. 

Bielcor had previously announced it was offering free shipping. However, this December, they upgraded that to free two-day shipping on qualifying orders and a special deal on their B300 N99 mask and B201 N95 mask, both of which are NIOSH certified. 

Bielcor is also launching its B226 N95 mask. One of its newest products that the CDC and NIOSH approved. An N95 mask from Bielcor protects against 95% of particles in the air while offering breathability and comfort. 

To date, at least 6,000-holiday flights have been canceled due to COVID-19 and the fast-surging Omicron Variant that could disrupt far more flights and travel plans with the busiest post-holiday travel days. Again, an issue primarily blamed on breakthrough infections, impacting airline workers despite being fully vaccinated. 

The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and other state health commissions have warned Americans to stay away from New Year’s Eve parties and to mask up indoors. Iconic celebrations like the Times Square ball drop have not only been scaled back but will require face masks, regardless of vaccination status. 

The new omicron variant has proven to be rapidly transmissible, with over 70% of new COVID-19 cases being of this strain. In the last week of December 2021, ABC 7 reports that 1 out of every 60 people in Manhattan have tested positive for COVID-19. Cases in NYC rose by 644% over the past two weeks. According to the HHS public data hub, 75% of ICU hospital beds in the U.S. were already full as of Dec. 27.

A spokesperson for Bielcor, Rafael Bielawski, says, “We are working as hard and as fast as we can to make the most effective mask. An N95 mask will be available for everyone to buy. As well as making them as easy and affordable to get, while designing products to the highest possible standards.” Adding, “We want everyone to stay safe, while being able to enjoy the holidays, and still maintain their freedom to travel.”

Bielcor’s N95 mask for sale can be found at Sears, Google Shopping, and directly on their website at bielcor.com.

Rafael Bielawski

866-480-245

rafael@bielcor.com

Related Files

Bielcor Catalog.pdf

Related Images

Image 1: B201 N95 Mask

Latest new released model B201 N95 mask

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • B201 N95 Mask

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.