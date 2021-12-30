Bielcor Announces Free 2-Day Shipping, New N95 Masks for Sale Ahead of New Year’s Eve

B201 N95 Mask B201 N95 Mask

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CDC-approved supplier Bielcor offers free two-day shipping on all n95 masks for sale and launches a new product as Americans yearn to travel and celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Thousands of airline flights have already been canceled, along with NYE celebration restrictions and warnings. In response, Bielcor has announced it will now provide fast, free shipping on orders under five pounds, in tandem with releasing newly CDC-approved N95 masks.

Bielcor had previously announced it was offering free shipping. However, this December, they upgraded that to free two-day shipping on qualifying orders and a special deal on their B300 N99 mask and B201 N95 mask, both of which are NIOSH certified.

Bielcor is also launching its B226 N95 mask. One of its newest products that the CDC and NIOSH approved. An N95 mask from Bielcor protects against 95% of particles in the air while offering breathability and comfort.

To date, at least 6,000-holiday flights have been canceled due to COVID-19 and the fast-surging Omicron Variant that could disrupt far more flights and travel plans with the busiest post-holiday travel days. Again, an issue primarily blamed on breakthrough infections, impacting airline workers despite being fully vaccinated.

The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and other state health commissions have warned Americans to stay away from New Year’s Eve parties and to mask up indoors. Iconic celebrations like the Times Square ball drop have not only been scaled back but will require face masks, regardless of vaccination status.

The new omicron variant has proven to be rapidly transmissible, with over 70% of new COVID-19 cases being of this strain. In the last week of December 2021, ABC 7 reports that 1 out of every 60 people in Manhattan have tested positive for COVID-19. Cases in NYC rose by 644% over the past two weeks. According to the HHS public data hub, 75% of ICU hospital beds in the U.S. were already full as of Dec. 27.

A spokesperson for Bielcor, Rafael Bielawski, says, “We are working as hard and as fast as we can to make the most effective mask. An N95 mask will be available for everyone to buy. As well as making them as easy and affordable to get, while designing products to the highest possible standards.” Adding, “We want everyone to stay safe, while being able to enjoy the holidays, and still maintain their freedom to travel.”

Bielcor’s N95 mask for sale can be found at Sears, Google Shopping, and directly on their website at bielcor.com.

