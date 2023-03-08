Success As Unique As Our Kids™ Bierman Autism Centers

Indianapolis, Ind., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bierman Autism Centers (Bierman) proudly announces that they have secured the trademark for its tagline, Success as Unique as Our Kids™, highlighting its commitment to creating progress and possibilities through individualized therapy.

Services provided at Bierman include autism screening, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), Speech Therapy, and Occupational Therapy. The team at Bierman is composed of a cross-functional team of experienced and compassionate BCBAs, Speech Language Therapists, and Occupational Therapists who work closely with each child and their family to identify their goals through parent meetings and assessments. Naturalistic teaching techniques are used to teach the children foundational skills, such as self-advocacy and communication, to become more independent, face daily challenges, and have a more fulfilled life. Therapy is provided on a one-to-one based on individualized treatment plans.

“At Bierman, we have designed our centers to be a place where children want to come every day to learn. We’ve created an inclusive environment where we help every child reach their full potential on their terms. Our team is committed to supporting each child on their journey towards becoming lifelong learners.” said Chief Clinical Officer Chrissy Barosky.

With over 200 graduations, Bierman currently has centers in Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island and is expanding their mission to provide exceptional care and support to families with children diagnosed with autism.

Bierman’s entire circle of care involves more than just the child diagnosed with autism and their parents. Bierman’s centers in New Jersey and Arizona recently have implemented free sibling support groups open to anyone in the community. The team also provides virtual caregiver trainings, and each center offers quarterly free sensory-friendly events.

Families interested in learning more about Bierman can call 800-931-8113 or email start@biermanautism.com. The centers provide dedicated support and care to families with children diagnosed with autism. Their experienced and compassionate team is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of children and families.

Bierman Autism Centers is a place where kids as young as 18 months to 9 years of age engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on, such as self-advocacy and communication. They recognize that every kid’s success is unique, and their one-on-one approach allows them to drive progress, and measurable outcomes, while each child is advancing on their own terms.

