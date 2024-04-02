Coloring a Brighter Future: BAC Distributes 10,000 Books to Spark Creativity and Inclusivity

Indianapolis, IN, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bierman Autism Centers (BAC), a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is excited to introduce “Adventures of Pilot the Penguin,” an engaging and educational coloring book created to coincide with Autism Acceptance Month. This initiative highlights BAC’s dedication to fostering understanding, igniting young imaginations, and actively engaging with families and communities about autism.

With autism affecting approximately 1 in 36 children, the launch of “Adventures of Pilot the Penguin” is a significant step in raising awareness and fostering acceptance. To support this mission, BAC will print and distribute 10,000 copies of the coloring book as a free gift to local communities, demonstrating its commitment to promoting autism awareness and acceptance on a large scale.

Crafted to be both fun and informative, “Adventures of Pilot the Penguin” features interactive pages that shed light on autism, the importance of ABA, Speech, and Occupational Therapies, and the pivotal role of supportive interventions in a child’s development. Through this coloring book, BAC aims to foster a greater understanding and acceptance of autism, emphasizing the organization’s fundamental beliefs in empowerment, personalized growth, ethical integrity, and clinical excellence.

Pilot the Penguin, BAC’s beloved mascot, embodies the organization’s guiding principles: embarking on transformative journeys, showcasing resilience, celebrating individuality, and charting progress through innovative and playful learning experiences. Pilot’s adventures, thoughtfully designed to resonate with children and families, reflect BAC’s belief in the power of play and creativity as essential tools for making autism exploration both enjoyable and educational.

In celebration of Occupational Therapy Month, “Adventures of Pilot the Penguin” serves as a valuable resource for Occupational Therapists (OTs) at Bierman. By engaging in the coloring pages, children can enhance their fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, and concentration—key areas of focus in Occupational Therapy. This integration of OT principles underscores BAC’s commitment to a comprehensive approach to autism care, ensuring that every facet of a child’s development is nurtured and supported.

“Chrissy Barosky, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LABA, LBA, Chief Clinical Officer at BAC, reflects on the clinical impact of the initiative: “The ‘Adventures of Pilot the Penguin’ coloring book enhances our therapeutic toolkit by incorporating key aspects of fine motor skill development. It serves as a springboard for our OTs to deliver impactful, skill-building activities, aligning with our clinical objectives and making ‘therapy through play’ an enriching experience for our learners.”

The coloring book will be distributed at community events, during tours of BAC’s facilities, and at their sensory-friendly events. Additionally, copies will be shared with primary care physicians and other healthcare providers in the community, serving as a tool to enhance understanding and support for families while promoting broader awareness and acceptance of autism. Digital copies are available to those wishing to join Pilot’s journey from their home. Fill out this form to download your digital copy and start coloring today!

Tahra Cessna, Executive VP of Operations at BAC, shares her enthusiasm for this initiative: “The creation of ‘Adventures of Pilot the Penguin‘ is a heartfelt endeavor to connect with and educate our community about autism in a manner that is both engaging and enlightening. Our goal with this coloring book is to spark joy, foster educational discussions, and illuminate the incredible potential within children with autism.”

BAC stands out for its forward-thinking ABA services and comprehensive approach to autism care. Since its establishment in 2006, BAC is synonymous with advanced therapeutic strategies, data-driven practices, and fun and engaging educational approaches. With a talented team of Board Certified Behavior Analysts, Behavior Technicians, Speech-Language Pathologists, and Occupational Therapists, BAC specializes in creating stimulating and dynamic learning environments that prioritize each child’s unique strengths and abilities.

“Adventures of Pilot the Penguin” represents more than just a coloring book; it embodies BAC’s unwavering belief in the boundless potential of every child with autism. For additional details about the coloring book and to explore BAC’s comprehensive range of autism care services, including ABA therapy, speech and occupational therapy, and diagnostic evaluations, please visit www.biermanautism.com.

ABOUT BIERMAN AUTISM CENTERS

Established in 2006, Bierman Autism Centers is a trusted leader in autism care, renowned for delivering comprehensive Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Our core mission revolves around empowering each child to achieve their full potential, ensuring measurable progress tailored to their unique pace and needs. By integrating a holistic approach that combines ABA, speech and occupational therapies, and diagnostic evaluations, we offer a thorough support system for the children under our care.

At Bierman, we adopt an educational strategy that blends learning with play, fostering an environment where children are engaged and eager to learn. This approach aligns education with enjoyment, making learning a more attractive and effective experience. Our methods have led to over 250 successful graduations, each representing a significant milestone in a child’s development and a testament to the support families receive on their autism journey.

Our services are offered across Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island, where we continue to advance the standards of autism care and education. We are committed to innovation and excellence, continuously seeking new ways to enhance outcomes for the children we serve.

Bierman Autism Centers is dedicated to creating progress and possibilities™ for every child and family we work with. Visit us at www.biermanautism.com to learn more about our approach and commitment to enhancing the development of children with autism.

