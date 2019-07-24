Breaking News
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Report Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results on July 30, 2019

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (Nasdaq: BGFV) (the “Company”), a leading sporting goods retailer, will announce second quarter fiscal 2019 financial results on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, after the market close. 

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results and provide additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. To access the conference call, participants in North America may dial (877) 407-9039 and international participants may dial (201) 689-8470. Participants are encouraged to dial in to the conference call ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. 

In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet and accessible through the Company’s website at www.big5sportinggoods.com.  Visitors to the website should select the “Investor Relations” link to access the webcast.  The webcast will be archived and accessible on the same website for 30 days following the call.  A telephonic replay will be available through August 6, 2019 by calling (844) 512-2921 to access the playback; the passcode is 13692866.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation

Big 5 is a leading sporting goods retailer in the western United States, operating 434 stores under the “Big 5 Sporting Goods” name as of the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Big 5 provides a full-line product offering in a traditional sporting goods store format that averages 11,000 square feet.  Big 5’s product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Contact:
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation
Barry Emerson
Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(310) 536-0611

ICR, Inc.
John Mills
Managing Partner
(646) 277-1254

