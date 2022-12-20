Former Executive Chef at Grey & Dudley Will Oversee Culinary Planning and Execution Across John Currence’s Entire Big Bad Breakfast Portfolio of Restaurants

Matt Bell Interim Culinary Director of Big Bad Breakfast

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — James Beard award-winning chef, author and restaurateur John Currence announced today that his acclaimed Big Bad Breakfast (BBB) restaurant group has named Chef Matt Bell as Interim Culinary Director, overseeing the entire BBB portfolio. Bell most recently served as the Executive Chef at Grey & Dudley in Nashville after years at the helm of his acclaimed South on Main in Little Rock, AR. In his new role as Interim Culinary Director for BBB Bell will report directly to John Currence in managing and maintaining the culinary vision of the renowned from-scratch southern breakfast brand across all of its 15 distinct locations throughout the southeast.

“Since I’ve known John [Currence], I’ve been a fan,” said incoming Culinary Director of BBB, Matt Bell. “My first experience with BBB was in Oxford, Mississippi around 2017. I realized Chef Currence and BBB had cracked the code to perfecting breakfast while bringing warmth, homeyness and attention to detail to each restaurant. I’m eager to join the talented team he has put together and to growing this exciting chef-driven concept to new locations.”

Chef Matt Bell opened his first restaurant, Little Rock Arkansas’ South on Main, in 2013. After successfully running his restaurant for seven years, Chef Bell moved to Nashville to work with the acclaimed Gray & Dudley hotel. He will remain in Nashville for his work with BBB.

“My work with and admiration for Matt Bell spans beyond the kitchen. His passion for food and values align seamlessly with those we’ve worked to establish at BBB,” said Chef John Currence, Founder of Big Bad Breakfast. “The pride he takes in his craft and the attention to detail and respect for the food and the staff makes him a natural fit with us. We’re very fortunate to have him as part of our team and look forward to seeing his efforts reflected across all of our restaurants.”

Previously, Chef Bell has cooked at James Beard House, Atlanta’s famous Food and Wine Festival, and has raised over half a million dollars for the No Kid Hungry charity organization. His involvement with fundraising for the charity will continue in his work with Big Bad Breakfast. For more information, visit BigBadBreakfast.com or EndeavorRestaurantGroup.com .

About Big Bad Breakfast:

Founded by James Beard award-winning chef and author John Currence, Big Bad Breakfast (BBB) is a southern-inspired breakfast concept fueled by childhood memories and the soul of southern cuisine. Located in the iconic former location of Lynn’s Paradise Café at 984 Barret, Ave., the restaurant has 10 southern locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The Big Bad Breakfast Louisville location serves both breakfast and lunch, incorporating local and regional ingredients to craft chef Currence’s signature menu items. BBB offers indoor and outdoor seating and is available for private events and full-service catering. The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch daily from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call (502) 289-8227, visit BigBadBreakfast.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram .

