Big Health’s digital therapeutic for sleep now available to over 12 million people worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Big Health, a digital therapeutics company dedicated to helping millions back to good mental health, today announced over 12 million people now have access to their flagship product, Sleepio.

Thanks to a partnership with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), 8 million Londoners and 2.3 million in the Thames Valley now have free access to Sleepio, an evidence-based digital therapeutic for poor sleep. Combined with another 2 million covered employees at Big Health employer customers in the United States, Big Health’s total covered population amounts to over 12 million individuals.  

Sleepio is an automated yet highly personalized digital therapeutic for poor sleep, which teaches users evidence-based Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) techniques. Developed by world-leading sleep scientists, Sleepio is backed by 33 peer-reviewed clinical papers including 8 randomized controlled trials (RCTs), one of which showed Sleepio is effective in helping 76% of poor sleepers achieve healthy sleep. As a result, the American College of Physicians includes Sleepio in its recommendation for CBT as the first-line treatment of chronic insomnia.  

Originally founded in London, Big Health established a San Francisco headquarters in 2014. Now Big Health counts Comcast, The Hartford, Boston Medical Center, and more than 30 other large employers as customers. These companies offer Sleepio to their employees as part of their overall benefits package, as a destigmatized, non-drug way to improve mental health and boost productivity.

“It’s been truly inspiring to work with benefits teams who understand the value of investing in employee mental health,” said Big Health’s Chief Commercial Officer, Dickon Waterfield. “These employers will be recognized as the trail blazers in 5 or 10 years when modern mental health benefits are considered standard practice.”

Big Health’s mission is to help millions back to good mental health, so this represents a major step towards that goal. “Twelve million is a great milestone to reach, but we’ve only scratched the surface of the hundreds of millions of people who deal with mental illness in a given year,” said Peter Hames, co-founder and CEO at Big Health. “We’re extremely grateful to our current customers and partners thus far and can’t wait to reach the next 12 million people.”

About Big Health

Big Health’s purpose is to help millions back to good mental health, with digital therapeutics – fully automated and highly personalized behavioral programs for mental health. Big Health’s lead products are Sleepio™ for helping individuals address poor sleep; and Daylight™ for helping individuals address worry and anxiety. Designed by leading clinical experts, Big Health’s solutions feature evidence-based cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) techniques and are backed by 33 peer-reviewed research studies including 8 randomized controlled trials. With offices in London and San Francisco, Big Health’s products are used by large multinational employers and major health plans to help improve sleep and mental health. To date, more than 12 million people have access to Sleepio or Daylight. For more information, visit us at www.bighealth.com.

