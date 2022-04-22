Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Big Idea Ventures launches inaugural Big Idea Ventures (BIV) Pavilion at five upcoming Food & Hospitality events across Asia

Big Idea Ventures launches inaugural Big Idea Ventures (BIV) Pavilion at five upcoming Food & Hospitality events across Asia

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Big Idea Ventures, a global leader in early-stage investments in the food technology sector, has partnered with the leading global trade show organiser Informa Markets to create an Alternative Protein Pavilion at five Food & Hospitality events across Asia this year.

BIV’s Pavilion will host eight to ten alternative protein companies from around the world under one roof, with booths made available to the selected companies at a special rate.

There are still booth spaces left within the pavilion and Big Idea Ventures is opening applications to the best alternative protein companies globally. Availability will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

At FHA-Food & Beverage held in September in Singapore, the BIV Pavilion will be part of the Alternative Protein Asia (APA) feature area, which will comprise a New Protein Tasting Bar, a dedicated Alt-Protein Start-ups Village for entrepreneurs, and a FoodTech Theatre hosting four days of thought-leadership content.

With more than 100,000 people expected to attend the Food & Hospitality events across South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and Japan, the featured companies will have a unique opportunity to focus on Asian markets and showcase their products and innovative technologies to a wide range of partners, customers, and potential investors.

The Big Idea Ventures Alternative Protein Pavilion will be at the following Food & Hospitality events this year:

  • Seoul Food and Hotel in Seoul from June 7th to June 10th
  • Jakarta Food & Hotel Indonesia in Jakarta from July 26th to July 29th
  • Food & Hotel Asia in Singapore from September 5th to September 8th
  • Food & Hotel Thailand in Bangkok from September 22nd to October 25th
  • Japan Food Ingredients for Taste in Tokyo October 12th to October 14th

All protein alternative companies are encouraged to apply for a booth space at the Big Idea Ventures pavilion. They can contact BIV’s Ben Pippin at benjamin.pippin@bigideaventures.com or fill in this application form.

Knowledge partners and thought leaders who would like to participate in the content sessions may email FHA at enquiry@foodnhotelasia.com.

About Big Idea Ventures:
Big Idea Ventures (BIV) is solving the world’s greatest challenges by supporting the world’s best entrepreneurs. Its first fund, the New Protein Fund ($50M+ AUM) invests in global alternative protein companies at the pre-seed stage via its accelerator program and seed to series A via direct investment. New Protein Fund I is backed by leading food corporations including AAK, Avril, Bel Group, Buhler Group, Givaudan, NR Instant Produce, Meiji, Tyson Ventures, and Temasek Holdings. To date, Big Idea Ventures has invested in more than 70 alternative protein companies across 17 countries.

About FHA-Food & Beverage 
Held from 5 – 8 September 2022 at Singapore Expo, FHA-Food & Beverage is the platform of choice for industry professionals, including distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers from Asia to see and source for high quality, new-to-market food ingredients, drinks, fresh produce, services and equipment across these key profiles – Food & Beverage, Food Ingredients and FoodTech. Majority of exhibitors participating in FHA-Food & Beverage are renowned manufacturers and brands hailing from across the globe. For more information, please visit www.fhafnb.com.  

About Informa Markets 
FHA-Food & Beverage is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world’s leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com. 

Media Contact

Big Idea Ventures | Olivia Chavassieu | olivia.chavassieu@bigideaventures.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.