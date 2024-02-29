A coalition of major oil companies are asking the Supreme Court to rule on a key aspect of numerous ongoing nationwide lawsuits filed by cities, counties and states, accusing the companies of deceiving the public about their role in causing global warming.
In a petition for writ of certiorari filed Wednesday, the oil companies — including Sunoco, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Marathon Petroleum, ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66, among others — asked the high court to intervene in a climate case f
