LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) is pleased to announce a strategic move aimed at optimizing the distribution of its film portfolio.

The company has assumed direct control over all of its film titles, facilitating their availability on the renowned streaming platform, Amazon Prime, and Amazon Video on Demand (VOD) worldwide. This transition follows the conclusion of a prior distribution agreement with previous aggregators.

In addition to this collaboration with Amazon, our Los Angeles-based organization, Big Screen Entertainment Group (BSEG), is in discussions with new distributors and streaming channels to expand beyond our current distribution platforms from 15 to 25 channels.

Kimberley Kates, CEO of Big Screen Entertainment Group, commented on this significant development, stating, “Digital distribution plays a pivotal role in the financial success of a film. Our decision to engage directly with Amazon aligns with our commitment to maximize the monetization of both our existing library and forthcoming titles, offering higher returns.”

BSEG also has their own Streaming Channel, Big Stream Entertainment on Roku and OTT with over 300 titles. Big Stream’s original TV show, HOLLYWOOD LEGENDS is currently in post-production.

About Big Screen Entertainment Group:

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, distribution in the US and Internationally.

