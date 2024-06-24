LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is delighted to announce the appointment of Monroe Mann as Vice President of its subsidiary, Big Film Financing.

Monroe Mann is the founder of BreakDiving.io, a global, not-for-profit personal growth community, as well as Intertect, an international private investigation and intelligence NGO.

Mann has an eclectic background including his nomination for a bronze star for his service in Iraq as an intelligence officer and his creation of a real estate investment company in Maine and Florida called Windermere Lodge. Mann is also the author of 10 published books, with a PhD in psychology that focused on the decision-making processes of successful entertainers. He is also an attorney and a 2-time TEDx speaker.

“I’ve worked with the amazing Kimberley Kates and Big Screen for over a decade through our film ‘You Can’t Kill Stephen King.’ I’ve always known her to operate at the peak of professionalism, and I am always incredibly impressed with the gargantuan victories she and her team have continued to secure for our film – even 12 years after its release.”

“After seeing my TEDx Talk,” says Mann “Kimberley thought that given my background as an entertainment attorney, a filmmaker, the author of T.R.U.S.T. and a public speaker, that I’d be the perfect missing link to join this new project she was working on. I personally know what a pleasure Kimberley has been to work with as our distribution executive over the last 12 years. When I discovered her idea of a fractional share filmmaking incubator, similar to what Arrived.com has done for real estate, I was immediately intrigued.”

Mann will be giving his second TEDx talk on August 31, 2024 at Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Mann, also a financial planner, investment coach, and fundraising consultant, will be assisting Big Film Fund to get off the ground, and then, when in operation, oversee investor relations, and assist with the development of new film projects.

“Today,” Mann continues, “I am beyond thrilled to announce my joining Big Film Financing as its Vice President of Development. I look immensely forward to helping the incredibly intelligent visionary Kimberley Kates take her exciting project concept and turn it into a reality. We are on the cusp of changing forever the way people raise money for films, and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

In his new position, Mann will work closely with Big Screen’s CEO, Kimberley Kates, on capital-raising initiatives. Kates expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “What an incredible team we have put together, and Monroe exemplifies the kind of world-class talent we are recruiting to achieve our goals.”

One of BSEG’s key objectives is to launch its own film equity funding platform, enabling investors to become actual owners in the movies they support.

About Big Screen Entertainment Group:

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US and Internationally.

