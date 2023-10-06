LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) has taken its first move into faith based films by acquiring the highly prized rights to the next two scripts by a leading writer in the space.

Mark Cramer’s previous movies stream on Disney, Amazon, Apple and Pure Flix while his recent picture for Sony Affirm, MOONRISE, topped streaming charts.

MOONRISE was also nominated for faith film of the year alongside THE CHOSEN, received a nomination in the K-Love fan awards honoring the best in Christian entertainment and was a top 10 DVD seller on Amazon.

Now Big Screen, which recently announced an expanded slate of upcoming projects, has won the race for Cramer’s latest scripts, MIRACLE RANCH and THE RHYMER.

BSEG Chief Executive Kimberley Kates said: “Over time, faith-based cinema has emerged as a significant component of our entertainment landscape, capturing a broader audience. Mark Cramer, an exceptional narrative craftsman of spiritual stories, demonstrates through these two scripts his ability to create deeply sincere characters, he’s one of the best in the industry today.”

Big Screen Entertainment Group, a publicly traded company based in Los Angeles, recently unveiled its ambitious strategy to produce a diverse portfolio of films, handpicked by its seasoned in-house team, with a focus on delivering financial returns to investors.

About Big Screen Entertainment Group:

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US, Internationally.

