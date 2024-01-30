DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Big Sky proudly announces yet another acquisition prior to the new year – the real estate leased to Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Denton (“Baylor Heart Hospital of Denton”).

The property is fully occupied by Baylor Heart Hospital of Denton and includes an outpatient clinic, a cardiac rehabilitation facility, and a sleep center.

This 68,740 square foot cardiovascular hospital was constructed in 2004 and underwent a major renovation in 2013.

A city approximately thirty-five miles Northwest of Downtown Dallas, Denton, Texas is the fourth fastest growing county in the nation and is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth MSA which boasts a population of over eight million.

Jason Signor, CEO of Big Sky, said “Big Sky appreciates being selected by Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital to buy this asset and we look forward to expanding our footprint with them.”

Harrison Horowitz, Senior Manager-Transactions, added, “Big Sky is pleased to conclude 2023 with the acquisition of the real estate leased to Baylor Heart Hospital of Denton. We are grateful for the relationship with Baylor and the opportunity to add this high-quality asset to our portfolio.”

About Big Sky Medical

Big Sky Medical Real Estate is an investment manager focused on commercial real estate across the United States with a weighted focus on the medical clinic sector. Big Sky was formed in 2020 by industry veteran Jason L. Signor to invest in healthcare and life science real estate. Big Sky leverages its deep relationships built over the past two decades as a sector specialist to position its platform as a flexible source of capital for developers, healthcare operators, and investors of high quality medical real estate without competing conflicts of interest. To learn more, visit www.bigskymed.com.

