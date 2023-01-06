Valley Orthopaedics MOB/ASC Valley Orthopaedics MOB/ASC, Modesto, CA

DALLAS, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Big Sky Medical announces the closing of Valley Orthopaedics; the acquisition marks the firms first investment in the far-west United States. The property is located in Modesto, California, roughly 90 Miles East of San Francisco. The addition of the 20,695 square foot asset signifies Big Sky’s commitment to expanding their geographic footprint.

The property consists of two buildings: a multi-tenant medical office building (MOB) and an ambulatory surgery center (ASC). The MOB is occupied by Valley Orthopaedics and Pacific Medical Inc. Valley Orthopaedics is a well-established orthopaedics practice that occupies a majority of the property. The practice provides bone and joint treatment in the clinical office and performs procedures in the on-site River Surgical Institute (ASC). The remaining space is occupied by Pacific Medical Inc. (PacMed), a brace and prosthetics operator. The tenants’ services create a synergistic environment which has benefitted for both groups. Along with the cohesive tenant mix, the asset is also complemented by its strategic location. The property is uniquely located in the city of Modesto, a family-centric region of central-California. The property is conveniently positioned within a mile of both Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, two short-term acute care hospitals with 461 and 403 beds, respectively. The combination of these market factors and the strong tenant mix made the property the perfect investment for Big Sky to expand their footprint into the far-west.

With the addition of Valley Orthopaedics, Big Sky has further diversified an already vast footprint. “Big Sky is excited to break into the far-west market and expand our reach,” said Jason L. Signor, Founder and CEO of Big Sky Medical. Valley Orthopaedics has established itself as the region’s premier orthopaedics practice and we look forward to working with group.”.

About Big Sky Medical

Big Sky Medical Real Estate is an investment manager focused on commercial real estate across the United States with an overweight focus on the medical office sector. Big Sky was formed in 2020 by industry veteran Jason L. Signor to exclusively invest in healthcare and life science real estate. Big Sky leverages its deep relationships built over the past two decades as a sector specialist to position its platform as a flexible source of capital for developers, healthcare operators and investors of high quality medical real estate without competing conflicts of interest. To learn more, visit bigskymed.com

About GFH

GFH is one of the most recognized financial groups in the Gulf region. Its businesses include Asset Management, Wealth Management, Commercial Banking and Real Estate Development. The Group’s operations are focused in the GCC, and the US. GFH is listed in Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait,Dubai Financial Market, and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. For more information, please visit www.gfh.com

Press Contact:

Joseph Doremus

O: (469) 949-8300 ext. 111

joseph@bigskymed.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/531378b2-1354-490f-b8dc-b735f164c913