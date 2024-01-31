Big Tech’s top leadership faced brutal questioning from senators on both sides of the aisle Wednesday over the future of the industry’s regulation related to combating online child sexual exploitation.
CEOs of Meta, TikTok, X, Snap and Discord testified on Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee in a hearing that centered around the question of what liability and responsibility the platforms should bear if it knowingly or unknowingly hosts harmful content, specifically targeti
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- White House does victory lap on its handling of East Palestine disaster despite never declaring emergency - January 31, 2024
- ‘Squad’ Democrats Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib vote against bill to ban Hamas terrorists from US - January 31, 2024
- House passes $78 billion tax bill expanding child tax credit and boosting US manufacturing - January 31, 2024