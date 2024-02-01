Big Tech’s top leadership faced brutal questioning from senators on both sides of the aisle Wednesday over the future of the industry’s regulation related to combating online child sexual exploitation.
CEOs of Meta, TikTok, X, Snap and Discord testified on Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee in a hearing that centered around the question of what liability and responsibility the platforms should bear if it knowingly or unknowingly hosts harmful content, specifically targeti
